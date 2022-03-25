As the seasons shift from winter to spring, many Vernon residents are starting to tidy their yards—trimming branches, clearing away winter debris, and preparing for the warmer days ahead.

To help with this seasonal cleanup, the City of Vernon is bringing back its annual spring chipping program, between the end of March and mid-April, offering residents an easy way to dispose of pruning material right from their curb.

Funded through the Residential Organics and Yard Waste Collection charge found on quarterly utility bills, the program ensures that yard waste is chipped and managed responsibly.

Key details:

The chipping program runs from March 24 through April 17, 2025, with crews visiting each neighbourhood twice during the program. Crews will operate from Monday to Thursday, with specific dates scheduled for different areas of the city.

Check your exact chipping dates quickly and easily with the interactive map available on the City’s website: vernon.ca/springchipping.

Area: Date: Vernon Main Mar. 24 - 27 Vernon Main Mar. 31 - Apr. 3 Blue Jay & Foothills Apr. 7 Okanagan Landing Apr. 8 - 10 Blue Jay & Foothills Apr. 14 Okanagan Landing Apr. 15 - 17

Chipping program reminders:

Residents can place their pruning material in the same collection area as their garbage and organics carts. Please note that chipping may not occur on the same day as household waste collection, and the program may take place on a different day than usual for some residents.

A maximum of 10 minutes of chipping is available for each customer each week, so please keep the following in mind:

· Place pruning material in the same collection area as your garbage and organics carts

· Don’t pile material with your neighbour’s chipping material

· Don’t tie material with wire

· Keep roots and dirt out of the pile

· Pile thorns separately

· Branches or tree trunks must be less than 4” in diameter

· Stack all pruning with butt ends facing street or lane

Missed piles not reported to the City of Vernon within 24 hours after the second week of the program will not be picked up.

Tangled piles or excessive volumes may result in material being left behind. If this happens, property owners can hire a private chipper, or haul material to the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility, to be disposed of free of charge. Customers using bin service must make their own arrangements to dispose of pruning.

For further chipping program information, visit vernon.ca/wasteaware or call the Operations team at 250-549-6757.