On July 11, 2024, RCMP officers were conducting patrols of Okanagan Lake when they observed an individual operating a Personal Water Craft (PWC) pulling another individual on a tube without a spotter. The individual on the tube fell off unbeknownst to the driver, who continued for about 500 meters before realizing and turning around.

Officers directed the driver to shore where they were fined $287.50 under the Small Vessel Regulations and also given a warning for failing to produce their Pleasure Craft Operator card.

“Personal Water Craft, better known as Sea-Doos or jet skis, have unique requirements including that you must be at least 16 years old to operate one” says Cpl. Michael Gauthier Kelowna/Central Okanagan RCMP Detachment.

“You’re really quite limited when it comes to towing someone behind a PWC as you require enough seating for everyone on the vessel including the individual being towed. This means a three-seater already carrying the driver and spotter, has one seat left for whoever they’re towing should they become injured or the tube goes flat for example. We’ve directed several PWC back to shore this year after seeing operators towing multiple people on tubes, most commonly children. This particular incident was overtly unsafe and a clear reminder why a spotter is needed at all times.”

Anyone seeking more information, safety tips and requirements for pleasure craft and personal water craft can download the Safe Boating Guide here.