From March 25 to 28, Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) successfully hosted wildland fire training for firefighters from across the Interior.

The program, which blended classroom instruction with realistic fire response scenarios, focused on enhancing firefighters’ skills to manage wildland fires, particularly in complex wildland-urban interface areas.

“This training is an important tool for ensuring the safety of our firefighters and the communities they serve,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “By bringing firefighters together to share knowledge and practice critical skills, we’re enhancing our ability to respond effectively to wildland interface fires.”

The Responding to the Interface course was developed in collaboration with the International Association of Fire Fighters and was funded through grants from the Government of Canada.

The successful conclusion of this training event marks an important step in further strengthening the preparedness and capabilities of first responders across the Interior.