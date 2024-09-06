Investigators are asking for assistance to locate wanted person Neil Fahlman. Fahlman has a history of violent offences, including convictions for Assault, Assault with a Weapon, and Uttering Threats.

Fahlman is wanted on three unendorsed warrants for Intimidation of the Justice System, Harassing Communications and Criminal Harassment. Fahlman may be in the Greater Victoria or Okanagan area.

Fahlman is 37 years old, five feet 11 inches tall with a heavy build.