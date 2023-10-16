If you live in, work in, or visit one of Kelowna’s five Urban Centres, the City wants your input on how to enhance these areas as they continue to evolve.

Over the next two weeks, residents will have the opportunity to meet with City staff at locations across the town to share ideas, ask questions, or learn more about what’s happening in Rutland, Downtown, Pandosy, Capri-Landmark and Midtown.

“Urban Centres support the city’s greatest concentration and mix of uses – including homes, offices, retail, restaurants, schools and parks. Our Urban Centres have the potential to accommodate over 40 per cent of Kelowna’s future residential growth in the coming decades and we want to learn about residents’ priorities for the future of these dynamic neighbourhoods,” said Tracy Guidi, Planner.

Event schedule

Topic Event location Date Time Rutland Urban Centre Okanagan Regional Library - Rutland Tuesday,

March 25 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Downtown Urban Centre Innovation Centre lobby Wednesday,

March 26 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Midtown and Capri-Landmark

Urban Centres Orchard Park Mall

(near The Gap) Saturday,

March 29 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Pandosy Urban Centre Okanagan College library Thursday,

April 3 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.



Residents can also find self-guided, interactive displays at these locations as follows:

· Rutland Library: March 24-31

· Innovation Centre: March 24-28

· Orchard Park Mall: March 27-April 2

· Okanagan College: March 31- April 6.

Can’t make it? Get involved online