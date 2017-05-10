The District of Lake Country is seeking three volunteers from the community to serve a Council Remuneration Task Force (CRTF).

The CRTF is convened in the year immediately before a general election in order to conduct a review of Council’s pay and expense policies and make recommendations for any proposed changes. The task force is assembled to ensure an independent, unbiased and reasonable review.

Applicants who have an interest in the community and who possess relevant skills in finance, human resources, or business management will be given preference. Members must not be currently elected at any level of government or be a staff member at the District of Lake Country. Members must not have a direct or indirect pecuniary interest in the outcome of the recommendation.

The CRTF will meet as it deems necessary with the goal of providing a comprehensive report to Council within six months of convening. District staff will provide assistance in coordinating meeting dates, times and locations as well as provide all required resources.

The current Council Remuneration Task Force Policy and Council Remuneration and Expense Policy are available on the District website at lakecountry.bc.ca/policies.

Please provide a letter of interest outlining your relevant back-ground and interest in serving on the CRTF via email to admin@lakecountry.bc.ca, or mail: 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road, Lake Country, BC V4V 2M1. Applications will be accepted up until April 7, 2025 at 12:00 PM.