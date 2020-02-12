The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is giving public notice to the electors within the proposed municipality of Okanagan Falls in the Province of British Columbia that assent voting will be held on the following question:

Advance voting will occur Wednesday, March 12, 2025, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm at the RDOS main office,

101 Martin Street, Penticton. General voting will take place Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm at the Okanagan Falls Recreation Centre, 1141 Cedar Street, Okanagan Falls.

Elector registration information

There is no need to pre-register to vote, as the registration of qualified electors will take place at the time of voting. You will be required to make a declaration that you meet certain requirements. To see if you meet the requirements to be a qualified elector, please visit rdosregionalconnections.ca.

Resident electors must produce two pieces of identification (at least one with a signature). Picture identification is not necessary. The identification must prove both residency and identity.

Non-resident property electors must produce two pieces of identification (at least one with a signature) to prove identity, provide proof that they are entitled to register in relation to the property by completing a Non-Resident Property Elector Registration form, and, if there is more than one owner, provide written consent from a majority of the property owners to one owner voting.

Mail ballot voting

Mail-in ballot packages can be requested by filling out the Application for Mail-In Ballot Package form, or in person at the RDOS main office, 101 Martin Street, Penticton. You can also contact RDOS Legislative Services at elections@rdos.bc.ca or 250-492-0237 (toll-free 1-877-610-3737).

For further information, please visit the Okanagan Falls Incorporation Referendum project page on the RDOS Regional Connections interactive website