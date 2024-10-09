The Seniors’ Drop-In Centre and local area bus stops will remain accessible throughout provincial election voting opportunities.

Anyone planning to vote at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre on advance voting days during the week (Oct. 10, 11, 15 and 16) should allow for extra travel time as construction on South Main Street continues.

Roadwork will take place between Monday to Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be no traffic impacts on weekends, including general election day on Saturday, Oct. 19.

