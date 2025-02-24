The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a wanted person; 43-year old Adam Duhamel. Duhamel is wanted for assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, and driving while prohibited.

Adam Duhamel is described as:

5’7 (170 cm)

141 lb (64 kg)

Brown hair

Blue eyes

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Adam Duhamel, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (250) 545-7171. Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com