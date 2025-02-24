The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a wanted person; 43-year old Adam Duhamel. Duhamel is wanted for assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, and driving while prohibited.
Adam Duhamel is described as:
If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Adam Duhamel, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (250) 545-7171. Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com