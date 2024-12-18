The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public's assistance locating 31-year old Dale Babiy. Babiy is wanted for assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Dale Babiy is described as:

5’4 (163 cm)

150 lb (68 kg)

Brown hair

Blue eyes

*** Dale Babiy is considered violent and should not be approached. If you encounter him, please contact police by calling 911 ***

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Dale Babiy, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (250) 545-7171 or Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com