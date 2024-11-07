The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person, Faith Mack. Mack is 34 years old and is wanted for breaching a release order and failing to comply with probation.

Faith Mack is described as:

5’4 (163 cm)

111 lb (50 kg)

Blonde hair

Blue eyes

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Faith Mack, contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (250) 545-7171 or Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com