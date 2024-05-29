The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person, Monika Henkel.
Henkel is 67-years old and is wanted for driving while prohibited and being unlawfully in a dwelling.
Monika Henkel is described as:
If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Monika Henkel, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (250) 545-7171 or Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestopper.com