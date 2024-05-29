The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person, Monika Henkel.

Henkel is 67-years old and is wanted for driving while prohibited and being unlawfully in a dwelling.

Monika Henkel is described as:

5’2 (157 cm)

124 lb (56 kg)

Brown hair

Grey eyes

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Monika Henkel, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (250) 545-7171 or Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestopper.com