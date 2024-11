The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public's assistance locating 34-year old Elden Caldwell. Caldwell is wanted for causing fear or injury under section 810 of the Criminal Code.

Elden Caldwell is described as:

5’8 (173 cm)

150 lb (68 kg)

Black hair

Brown eyes

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Elden Caldwell, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (250) 545-7171 or Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com