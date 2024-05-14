A man was arrested and remains in custody after leading police on a chase around Westside Road this past weekend.

On Sunday May 12th, 2024 at approximately 2:15 pm, frontline officers with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received information a wanted man was at a residence on Head of the Lake Road in Vernon. On arrival, police noted a vehicle associated to the individual in the driveway and observed the man enter the residence through a patio door.

Despite requests from police for the man to exit the residence, the man refused to cooperate said Cpl Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. The suspect fled on foot from our officers through a side door and over a fence into several yards.

While additional police units were responding to the scene to assist, the man circled back and attempted to flee from the property in a vehicle at a high rate of speed colliding with a fully marked police vehicle. The suspect vehicle went off road eventually getting stuck in a field and the man abandoned it and escaped on foot. On scene officers requested the services of the Police Dog Section who was unable to locate the suspect.

At approximately 7pm, police determined the suspect returned to the residence on Head of the Lake Road. Frontline officers responded and, with the assistance of the Southeast District Emergency Response Team, police arrested the suspect inside the residence.

In addition to the outstanding warrants, the 34-year old Vernon man is charged with numerous offences stemming from this incident including dangerous driving, assault with a weapon, and resisting arrest.