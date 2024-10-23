On Wednesday, October 16, 2024, officers with Penticton’s Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) executed a search warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) for a residence on Government Street.

A property located in the 1000 block of Government Street was the subject of a month’s long investigation into illegal activity.

On October 16, 2024, officers were granted a search warrant under the CDSA to enter and search the residence.

Once inside, officers located and seized suspected illegal drugs, firearms and Canadian currency.

Four individuals associated to the residence were arrested.

“This enforcement action, supported by all members of the Penticton Detachment, is expected to have a significant impact and the removal of crime weapons enhances public safety,” says S/Sgt. Scott Hanry, General Investigative Section Commander. “Penticton RCMP are committed to ongoing efforts in reducing the demand for illicit drugs and prevalence of property crime through targeted, intelligence led prevention activities.”