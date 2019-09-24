A lengthy and complex fraud investigation initiated by the Kelowna RCMP in May of 2022, has resulted in charges being laid against 52-year-old Xander Phoenix, previously of New Westminster, BC.

Phoenix has been charged with one count of causing person to use forged document contrary to Section 368(1)(b) and one count of forgery contrary to section 367 of the Criminal Code.

These charges in short stem from a fraud investigation into Phoenix providing specific medical assessments to clients in Kelowna, allegedly without the appropriate credentials as a psychologist in British Columbia.

Phoenix is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP to rectify these warrants while anyone else with information as to his whereabouts is asked to phone the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference police file number 2022-28090.