The West Kelowna Warriors, in co-operation with Team Up, have announced their inaugural “ Warriors Neighbourhood RoadShow” this September.

Across three Sunday afternoons in September, Warriors players and staff will be visiting three neighbourhoods across West Kelowna for a day of street hockey, player meet-and-greets, barbecues, and all around good times for youth of all ages.

On the announcement of the RoadShow, Warriors President Chris Laurie said “We want to launch the season with a strong community initiative, so we created a concept that makes it convenient for local youth to connect with our players.” said Laurie. “Not too often do kids get invited to play ball hockey with their Junior hockey heroes, so now is their opportunity! It should be a lot of fun for everyone.”

The Warriors are also happy to announce their partnership with TeamUp, a non-profit organization which assists in the growth and development of sport and community development programs throughout the Okanagan Valley and beyond.

The RoadShow begins at the Glenrosa Middle School Grounds on Sunday, September 8th, before shifting to the Sensisyusten House of Learning Sports Court on September 22nd, and finishing at the Mar Jok Elementary School Grounds on September 29th, with all events lasting from 1-3PM.

Youth are encouraged to bring their own street hockey sticks and equipment.