The West Kelowna Warriors collected a MASSIVE two points on Saturday night, as they battered the lowly Powell River Kings 5-0 on Country Night.

The Warriors found their offensive mojo, as they fired 49 shots on Powell River goaltender Vincent Lamberti, who was absolutely sensational for the Kings, stopping 44 of those Warriors shots, and was named the game's second star in the losing effort. Lamberti's heroics were on full display in the opening frame, as he turned aside 14 in the opening frame. The one shot that beat him came of the stick of Sam LeDrew, as the Stillwater Sniper ripped a one-timer into the back of the net for his team leading 23rd of the year to open the scoring in the final minute.

4:20 into the second period, the Warriors were able to finally, if only briefly, crack the Lamberti nut, as Elias Callgren was able to pump his 14th of the season low from the high slot to add to West K's lead, making it 2-0. Three minutes later, it was Jackson Kyrkostas on a wraparound making it 3-0, followed by a Ian Alonso powerplay one-time some time later to make it 4-0 after 40 minutes. Sam LeDrew would add a late one, his second of the night and 24th on the campaign, to make it 5-0 with just over a minute remaining in the third.

With the win, the Warriors now move two points ahead of the 8th place Okotoks Oilers, and eight points ahead of ninth place Spruce Grove. With only four games remaining in the regular season, the Warriors will hope to keep their offence firing next weekend, as they'll be in Alberta for a pair of matchups. On Friday, they're in Okotoks to go head to head with the Oilers, then they travel north on Saturday to battle the Blackfalds Bulldogs. Follow the action in Alberta with the Voice of the Warriors Joey Pitt on FloHockey & AM1150!