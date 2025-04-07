Chilliwack Chiefs forward Brady Milburn, Cowichan Valley Capitals forward Gavin Giesbrecht and West Kelowna Warriors forward Elias Callgren have been named the BCHL 3 Stars of the Week.

Callgren averaged two points per game last weekend, with two goals and two assists as West Kelowna split the first two games of their Round 1 matchup against the Brooks Bandits.

The Warriors stormed into Brooks as the number-seven seed and jumped out to a 4-0 lead in Game 1, thanks in large part to Callgren and his two-goal, one-assist second period. His team would hold on for a 4-2 victory and he was named the game’s first star. On Saturday, the 21-year-old Swedish forward chipped in an assist in an 8-2 defeat.

With the series even at 1-1, the scene shifts to West Kelowna for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday and Wednesday.