After falling back 1-0 90 second into the first, the Warriors were able to storm back with a pair of quick ones. First, it was Tyler Grahme as the recipient of a beautiful passing play in the attacking zone with Kyrkostas and Jack Sadowski to tie the game at one. Three minutes later, it was the Captain Simon Houge on the powerplay, notching his 5th of the year to give West K their first lead. The lead, however, was short lived, as Kade Duell was able to answer back on an Oilers powerplay, beating Eddie Gauthier glove side to tie it at 2. Kelsen Podworny would give West Kelowna the lead back late in the first, as the rookie ripped his 10th of the season from the right circle to make it 3-2 West K. Kyrkostas registered assists on all three West K first period markers.

In the dying minutes of the second period, the Warriors were able to add to their lead, as Captain Houge scored his second of the night and sixth of the season on the man advantage to make it 4-2. Jackson Kyrkostas would add an empty netter in the final minute of the third, his 100th career BCHL point, and fifth point of the night, sealed it for the Warriors, as they punched their ticket to the Dance this Spring.