The West Kelowna Warriors have traded 2005 born defenseman Owen Thomas to the Langley Rivermen in exchange for future considerations, Warriors Head Coach and General Manager Simon Ferguson announced Friday morning.

The Providence College commit was an off-season acquisition for the Warriors, but nagging injuries kept him out of the West Kelowna line-up until mid-January. Thomas recorded 0 points in four games with the Warriors.

The Warriors would like to thank Owen for his time in West Kelowna, and wish him nothing but success with Langley, and throughout his hockey career.



