The first period was eventful, to say the very least. After the Bandits struck twice in the first half of the period to make in 2-0, Axel Lofgren would cut the lead in half by knocking home an Elias Callgren rebound. Brooks would quickly reinstate their two goal lead, as Luke Bibby struck unassisted to make it 3-1. Philip Mønnich Hagen was able to respond for West Kelowna with his first career BCHL goal to cut the lead to one after 20 minutes.

After the crazy opening frame, the Bandits were able to settle the game down in the second, adding a marker midway through the second, to add to their lead and make it 4-2. Then, early in the 3rd, Parker Lalonde would score his first of two on the night for Brooks, making it 5-2 a mere 23 seconds into the third period. The Warriors would answer a couple minutes later, as Jackson Kyrkostas was able to tap one in on the back door, but that was as close as the Warriors would come, as they fell 6-3 to the Bandits with an empty netter from Lalonde.

Luckily for West K, their loss won't affect them (yet), as Okotoks also lost on Saturday night, so the Oilers remain a single point back of the Warriors for seventh. West Kelowna is back in action next Saturday for the penultimate home game of the regular season, when they welcome the Powell River Kings for Country Night.