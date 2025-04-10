The Warriors will be fighting for their playoff lives on Friday night in Brooks, and they fell 2-1 in Game 4 of their opening round series on Wednesday night.

The Bandits opened the scoring 26 seconds into the opening frame, as Luke Bibby got a quick burst of speed through the neutral zone, and pumped a hard wrister past the glove of Eddie Gauthier to make it 1-0. Seven minutes later, on a Brooks Powerplay, the Bandits would add to their lead, as Parker Lalonde was able to knock home the garbage at the backdoor to make it 2-0 after the first period.

The Warriors would cut the lead in half six minutes into the second period, as Axel Lofgren's initial wraparound attempt was stop, Jackson Kyrkostas found the rebound, and fired it over a downed Zach Zahara to make it 2-1, but that would be as close as the Warriors would get, as the Bandits held on for the victory, and the 3-1 series lead.

The Warriors will fight for their playoff lives this Friday night at Centennial Regional Arena in Brooks, Alberta. Puckdrop is scheduled for 7:00 MT/6:00 PT, and you can catch the call with the Voice of your Warriors, Joey Pitt, on BCHLTV and AM1150. The Pregame Show begins at 5:45PM PT.