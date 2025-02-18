The West Kelowna Warriors came out on the losing end of a fantastic game of hockey on Monday afternoon at the South Okanagan Events Centre, dropping a spirited tilt 5-4 on Family Day.

After falling down 3-0 in the first period of play, the Warriors started a slow, but methodical comeback. Elias Callgren tipped a point shot in for his 9th of the season to put the Warriors on the board late in the first. Then in the second, it was Ian Alonso finding the back of the net for his 8th of the campaign. Then it was Caden Kemkaran-Humble early in the third period, tipping in a Jack Farrell point shot to tie the game at three.

After the Warriors tied the game, Penticton would answer back, as Ben Merrill and Ryden Evers struck for the Vees, putting them back on top 5-3. Callgren would add a late one in the final two minutes to pull the Warriors within one, but West Kelowna just ran out of time, as they fell 5-4 at the SOEC.

The Warriors return home this Friday night, when they welcome the Cranbrook Bucks to RLP for the fourth and final meeting of the season between the two clubs. Puckdrop is scheduled for 7:00 in West Kelowna.