For the second straight night, the Penticton Vees defeated the West Kelowna Warriors 5-2.

West Kelowna got goals from Elias Callgren and Caden Kemkaran-Humble, but were unable to overcome another Vees 4-1 lead, as they eventually fell 5-2 in the final game before the BCHL's Christmas Break.

With the loss, the Warriors now fall four games behind .500, with a record of 9-13-5-2, and will hold onto the eighth and final playoff spot in the BCHL's Interior Conference, as they reach the halfway mark of the season.

The Warriors are back in action on Friday, December 27, when they travel to Western Financial Place to battle the Cranbrook Bucks. Puckdrop is scheduled for 6:00PM PST. Catch the call with Joey Pitt on FloHockey or AM 1150.

The Warriors were simply outgunned by the high-flying Penticton Vees on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Despite getting a first period marker from Jackson Kyrkostas, the Warriors surrendered four straight goals in the second and third periods, as Luke Posthumous scored twice, while Louie Wehmann and Max Heise added singles to make it 4-1.

In the third, with the Warriors on a 5 on 3 powerplay, Kyrkostas was able to feed to the left faceoff circle for Sam LeDrew, who ripped one into the top corner for his 11th of the season to cut the lead in half, but it wasn't enough, as the Vees would answer back and reinstate the three goal lead four minutes later, as Landon Wright scored on a breakaway to make it a 5-2 final for the Vees.