It was another day on the road for the West Kelowna Warriors as they travelled to Chilliwack for their first of two games at the Chilliwack Coliseum for the 2024 BCHL Showcase.

Taking on a heavy Chiefs squad, the Warriors found themselves in a very familiar spot, down early on the road, as Chilliwack defender Price Grimes fired a puck from the top of the circle, off the tip of the glove of Ayo Ogini and into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.

Early in the second, it would be the "Stillwater Saint" Sam LeDrew, who accepted a centering pass from Jackson Kyrkostas to tie the game at one. Three minutes later, Callum Hughes scored what might go down as West Kelowna's Goal of the Year, as Hughes gained the zone with speed, beat a defender wide, and as he was being pulled down, was able to roof a shot over the blocker of Owen Bresson to give the Warriors their first lead of the hockey game.

Some messiness in their own zone would be the undoing of West Kelowna's lead, as Caleb Elfering was able to absorb a Warriors check, take the puck back, and beat Ogini from the hashmarks to tie it back up at two.

Early in the third, with the Warriors on a powerplay, Chilliwack would cause a turnover at their own blueline, giving Mateo Mrsic the opportunity to turn on the jets, get behind the defense, and beat Ogini to give the Chiefs their second lead of the game. Dylan Krayer would answer back on the same powerplay for West Kelowna, scoring a bankshot off a defender's skate to tie it back up. On a powerplay of their own, Chilliwack would take their third and final lead of the game, as Mrsic's second of the night would go on to be the game winner. Nathan Morin also added a penalty shot goal for the Chiefs.

Tomorrow, the Warriors are back in action when they take on the BCHL leading Brooks Bandits at 7:00, back here at the Chilliwack Coliseum.