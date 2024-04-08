West Kelowna Warriors forwards Jack Pridham and Trent Wilson and Vernon Vipers goaltender Ethan David have been named the 3 Stars of the Week.

1st Star – Jack Pridham (F) – West Kelowna Warriors

After one weekend of play, Pridham leads the BCHL Playoffs with five goals in two games and is tied for the lead in points with six.

The 2024 NHL Draft prospect notched the first hat trick of his BCHL career in his postseason debut on Friday night in an 8-2 win over the Cranbrook Bucks. He scored West Kelowna’s first goal of the playoffs 8:26 into the first period, then added two more in the third as the Warriors piled on in the final frame.

In Game 2 on Saturday, Pridham secured his second straight three-point outing with a two-goal, one-assist performance in a 4-3 overtime win. He again score his team’s first goal of the game in the opening period before giving them the lead on the power play in the second. He would later record the only assist on West Kelowna’s winning goal in overtime.

On top of leading the playoffs in goals and tying for top spot in points, his two power-play goals are also tied for the most in the postseason.

2nd Star – Trent Wilson (F) – West Kelowna Warriors

Wilson matched his teammate Jack Pridham with six points in two games over the weekend, tying for the league lead.

The Delta, B.C. product had a goal and three assists in the Warriors 8-2 Game 1 win over Cranbrook on Friday. Wilson had an assist in the first period, then added to West Kelowna’s five-goal outburst in the third with another goal and two helpers.

On Saturday, the 19-year-old Robert Morris University commit scored the overtime winning goal, part of a two-point night, in his team’s 4-3 win. After registering an assist in the first period, Wilson drove the net early in overtime and knocked home a centering pass just 16 seconds into extra time to clinch the win and give the Warriors a 2-0 series advantage.

With four assists last weekend, he leads the league in that category through the opening two games of the playoffs.

3rd Star – Ethan David (G) – Vernon Vipers

David won both of his starts over the weekend, stopping 58 of the 60 shots he faced to finish the week with a .967 save percentage, a 1.00 goals-against average and one shutout.

The Rochester Institute of Technology commit earned his third career postseason shutout in Game 1 where he swatted aside all 30 shots he faced in a 2-0 win over the Trail Smoke Eaters. The Vipers needed every one of those saves as the game was tied 0-0 until 2:56 to play in the third when they finally broke through with the winner. David was named first star of the game.

In Game 2 on Saturday, the 20-year-old from Vancouver, B.C. made 28 saves on 30 shots to earn his second straight win and help the Vipers to a 2-0 win and a two-game advantage in the series.

Among goalies that played two games over the weekend, David’s .967 save percentage and 1.00 goals-against average lead the league.

+++

Honourable mentions:

Coquitlam Express F Drew Garzone: 2GP – 4G – 4PTS

Surrey Eagles G Ajeet Gundarah: 2GP – 2W – .962 SV% – 1.11 GAA

Surrey Eagles F Zachary Wagnon: 2GP – 3G – 1A – 4PTS

West Kelowna Warriors F Callum Hughes: 2GP – 2G – 3A – 5PTS

Victoria Grizzlies G Oliver Auyeung-Ashton: 2GP – 2W – .947 SV% – 2.00 GAA

Chilliwack Chiefs G Austin McNicholas: 2GP – 2W – .943 SV% – 1.57 GAA

Nanaimo Clippers D Isa Parekh: 2GP – 1G – 3A – 4PTS