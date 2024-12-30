The West Kelowna Warriors put the final nail into the coffin for the year of 2024 on Saturday night, as they finished off the calendar year with a 4-3 upset victory over the Brooks Bandits.

The Warriors got a marker from Sam LeDrew a mere 28 seconds into the game, and carried the momentum from there. Nine minutes later, it was the third of the season for Elias Callgren, as he ripped a shot from the top of the faceoff circle to make it two-zip at the halfway mark of the opening frame. Brooks would cut the lead in half late in the period, as the Warriors carried a 2-1 lead into the intermission.

In the second period, it was a lone goal from Dylan Krayer, his 10th of the year, which put West Kelowna up by a pair for the second time in the game. Luciano Bruno would then add an insurance marker midway through the third to make it 4-1. Despite late pressure from the Bandits in the final five minutes, including two goals in 15 seconds, the Warriors were able to hold on for the upset victory.

Between the pipes, Bor Glavič made his BCHL debut for the Warriors, as the Slovania native made 29 saves on 32 shots for his first career BC Hockey league win. His best stop came in the third period, when he sprawled out on his stomach and kicked out the right pad to deny the Bandits on a 3-on-1 opportunity.

West Kelowna will start 2025 on the road in Vernon, as they're at Kal Tire Place for a date with the Vipers on Friday, January 3rd, before beginning a five game home stand on Saturday against Spruce Grove.