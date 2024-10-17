The Warriors wrapped up their second of two games at the BCHL Showcase in the Fraser Valley on Wednesday night, dropping a tight 1-0 final to the BCHL leading Brooks Bandits.

Parker Lalonde opened the scoring on the powerplay for Brooks in the opening five minutes, as the Bandits were able to move the puck around efficiently, before Nathan Free found Lalonde in the slot for his 10th of the season, and the eventual game winner.

Between the pipes for West K, Dawson Labre had one of his best outings of the season, as the Les Cedres, Quebec native made 24 saves on 25 shots in the loss.

On the special teams front, the Warriors penalty kill went 9/10, only allowing one goal in many, many, many opportunities for the Bandits powerplay, while the West Kelowna man advantage went 0/5, as the powerplay continued to struggle.

This weekend, the Warriors return home to Royal Lepage Place for another matchup with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. You can get your tickets at the Warriors Office, or online at WestKelownaWarriors.ca.