The BCHL has announced the year-end all-star teams for the 2023-24 season.
The First-Team All-Stars, Second-Team All-Stars and All-Rookie Team each feature three forwards, two defencemen and one goalie. The teams were determined after a vote was conducted with the 17 B.C. broadcasters. These All-Star Teams only include the 17 B.C. clubs.
In the Alberta Division, there is also a separate First-Team, Second-Team and All-Rookie Team, but the vote was conducted by the head coaches and general managers of the five Alberta teams.
First-Team All-Stars
F - Caden Cranston (Surrey Eagles)
F - Aaron Schwartz (Surrey Eagles)
F - Hayden Stavroff (Alberni Valley Bulldogs)
D - Isaiah Norlin (West Kelowna Warriors)
D - Brett Merner (Nanaimo Clippers)
G - Ajeet Gundarah (Surrey Eagles)
Second-Team All-Stars
F - Felix Caron (West Kelowna Warriors)
F - Nicholas Beneteau (Alberni Valley Bulldogs)
F - Mike Murtagh (Nanaimo Clippers)
D - Tristan Allen (Salmon Arm Silverbacks)
D - Francesco Dell'Elce (Penticton Vees)
G - Eli Pulver (Salmon Arm Silverbacks)
All-Rookie Team
F - Chase Pirtle (Victoria Grizzlies)
F - Jack Pridham (West Kelowna Warriors)
F - Callum Hughes (West Kelowna Warriors)
D - Francesco Dell'Elce (Penticton Vees)
D - Larry Keenan (Penticton Vees)
G - Will Ingemann (Penticton Vees)
Alberta Division First-Team All-Stars
F - Brendan Ross (Blackfalds Bulldogs)
F - Noah Wills (Sherwood Park Crusaders)
F - Parker Lalonde (Brooks Bandits)
D - Cade Christenson (Sherwood Park Crusaders)
D - Connor Gengle (Sherwood Park Crusaders)
G - Erick Roest (Sherwood Park Crusaders)
Alberta Division Second-Team All-Stars
F - Sam Huck (Okotoks Oilers)
F - Hunter Price (Sherwood Park Crusaders)
F - Jack Silverberg (Okotoks Oilers)
D - Tanner Willick (Blackfalds Bulldogs)
D - Ethan Beyer (Brooks Bandits)
G - Johnny Hicks (Brooks Bandits)
Alberta Division All-Rookie Team
F - Ryan Zaremba (Sherwood Park Crusaders)
F - Logan Sawyer (Brooks Bandits)
F - Brett Wilson (Okotoks Oilers)
D - Connor Gengle (Sherwood Park Crusaders)
D - Quinn McCall (Brooks Bandits)
G - Ryan De Kok (Spruce Grove Saints)
The final piece of the BCHL's year-end honours is the individual award winners, which will be announced on Wednesday, May 1.