The BCHL has announced the year-end all-star teams for the 2023-24 season.

The First-Team All-Stars, Second-Team All-Stars and All-Rookie Team each feature three forwards, two defencemen and one goalie. The teams were determined after a vote was conducted with the 17 B.C. broadcasters. These All-Star Teams only include the 17 B.C. clubs.



In the Alberta Division, there is also a separate First-Team, Second-Team and All-Rookie Team, but the vote was conducted by the head coaches and general managers of the five Alberta teams.

First-Team All-Stars

F - Caden Cranston (Surrey Eagles)

F - Aaron Schwartz (Surrey Eagles)

F - Hayden Stavroff (Alberni Valley Bulldogs)

D - Isaiah Norlin (West Kelowna Warriors)

D - Brett Merner (Nanaimo Clippers)

G - Ajeet Gundarah (Surrey Eagles)

Second-Team All-Stars

F - Felix Caron (West Kelowna Warriors)

F - Nicholas Beneteau (Alberni Valley Bulldogs)

F - Mike Murtagh (Nanaimo Clippers)

D - Tristan Allen (Salmon Arm Silverbacks)

D - Francesco Dell'Elce (Penticton Vees)

G - Eli Pulver (Salmon Arm Silverbacks)

All-Rookie Team

F - Chase Pirtle (Victoria Grizzlies)

F - Jack Pridham (West Kelowna Warriors)

F - Callum Hughes (West Kelowna Warriors)

D - Francesco Dell'Elce (Penticton Vees)

D - Larry Keenan (Penticton Vees)

G - Will Ingemann (Penticton Vees)

Alberta Division First-Team All-Stars

F - Brendan Ross (Blackfalds Bulldogs)

F - Noah Wills (Sherwood Park Crusaders)

F - Parker Lalonde (Brooks Bandits)

D - Cade Christenson (Sherwood Park Crusaders)

D - Connor Gengle (Sherwood Park Crusaders)

G - Erick Roest (Sherwood Park Crusaders)

Alberta Division Second-Team All-Stars

F - Sam Huck (Okotoks Oilers)

F - Hunter Price (Sherwood Park Crusaders)

F - Jack Silverberg (Okotoks Oilers)

D - Tanner Willick (Blackfalds Bulldogs)

D - Ethan Beyer (Brooks Bandits)

G - Johnny Hicks (Brooks Bandits)

Alberta Division All-Rookie Team

F - Ryan Zaremba (Sherwood Park Crusaders)

F - Logan Sawyer (Brooks Bandits)

F - Brett Wilson (Okotoks Oilers)

D - Connor Gengle (Sherwood Park Crusaders)

D - Quinn McCall (Brooks Bandits)

G - Ryan De Kok (Spruce Grove Saints)

The final piece of the BCHL's year-end honours is the individual award winners, which will be announced on Wednesday, May 1.