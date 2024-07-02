The West Kelowna Warriors were represented at the NHL Entry Draft Saturday as 18-year-old forward Jack Pridham was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Jack heard his name called in the third round, 92nd overall, at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Pridham had a strong rookie season with the Warriors scoring 23 goals and 25 assists, totaling 48 points in 54 regular season games, while adding 8 goals and 3 assists in 10 playoff games. The Stouffville Ontario native will attend the Blackhawks development camp next month and is expected to return to the Warriors for the 2024-2025 season before attending Boston University the following season. In total, four players from the BCHL were drafted in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.





Warriors forward Callum Hughes was also listed in the pre-draft rankings but didn’t get his name called this year. Hughes will attend the Vancouver Canucks development camp in July.



The Warriors Home Opener is scheduled for September 27th against the Vernon Vipers.

