Kyrkostas led all BCHL players with nine points in just two games last week, piling up a pair of goals to go along with a league-best seven assists, helping West Kelowna clinch a playoff spot during their 2-0-0 weekend.

On Friday, the 2004-born forward registered a career-best five points, getting in on all of his team’s goals, in a 5-2 victory over the Okotoks Oilers. Kyrkostas assisted on a trio of goals in the first period, then picked up another helper on the power play in the second. He sealed the game with an empty-net goal in the final frame and was named first star. A night later, the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute commit totaled a goal and three assists in a 7-2 victory over the Blackfalds Bulldogs.

Kyrkostas is riding a four-game point streak and has multiple points in three straight. He leads the Warriors with 56 points in 52 games, while his 43 assists are tied for fourth overall in the league.