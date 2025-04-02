Sherwood Park Crusaders forward Jeremy Loranger, Cranbrook Bucks forward Rasmus Svartström and West Kelowna Warriors forward Jackson Kyrkostas have been named the 3 Stars of the Month.

3rd Star – Jackson Kyrkostas (F) – West Kelowna Warriors

Kyrkostas tallied five goals, 10 assists and 15 points in eight games during the month.

The 20-year-old forward had a point in all but one contest in March, highlighted by a two-game stretch where he notched nine points. On March 21, Kyrkostas registered a career-best five points when he scored a goal and chipped in four assists in the Warriors 5-2 win over the Okotoks Oilers. A night later, he had a goal and three helpers in a 7-2 victory over the Blackfalds Bulldogs.

Kyrkostas finished the regular season as the Warriors leading scorer with 57 points in 54 games, which put him in the top-20 in overall league scoring.