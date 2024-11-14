Cowichan Valley Capitals forward Camden Bajzer, West Kelowna Warriors goaltender Dawson Labre and Prince George Spruce Kings forward Skogen Schrott have been named the BCHL 3 Stars of the Week, for the week ending Nov. 10.

Labre won both of his starts last week, stopping 47 of 48 shots across two games and earning his first career BCHL shutout.

The product of Les Cèdres, Que. got the start in last Tuesday’s home matchup against the Penticton Vees where he stopped all 29 shots he faced to blank his opponents in a 3-0 victory. Penticton piled on 15 shots in the third period alone as they mounted a comeback, but Labre denied every opportunity. He was named first star of the game.

On Friday in West Kelowna’s first ever matchup with the Blackfalds Bulldogs, the 20-year-old got the start again. This time, he stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced and earned a second straight victory in a 2-1 final.

Across 13 appearances this year, Labre has a 5-5-3 record and a 2.89 goals-against average.