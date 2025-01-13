A sold-out crowd of over 1500 was on hand at Royal LePage Place for Hockey Day in West K, and they were treated to a fun, but at times strange one. The Warriors opened the scoring as Tyler Grahme knocked down a clearing attempt at the ringette line on the right wing boards, and hucked an innocuous shot on goal, which eluded Bulldogs netminder Kirill Kapustin to give the Warriors a lead halfway through the period. The Bulldogs answered back four minutes later, as Gates Omicioli struck on the powerplay. In the final minute of the opening frame, Blackfalds defender Matthew Ronn got the gate for Tripping. However, it was the Bulldogs who got the best chance before the buzzer, as Joey Melo came in on a shorthanded breakaway in the final seconds. Melo went high, but Bor Glavič was able to pop the right elbow up and make a big save before the end of the period.

Early in the second, on that same Warriors powerplay, the new look top unit of LeDrew, Kyrkostas, Sadowski, Alonso and Houge were able to connect just over a minute in. Jack Sadowski set up behind the net, and fed in front to Ian Alonso, who ripped one from his office in the slot for his second powerplay goal in as many games to give West Kelowna their second lead of the hockey game.

After the two teams remained scoreless for the remainder of the second, the third period started rather quickly. Stop me if you've heard this one before... Tyler Grahme knocked down a clearing attempt at the ringette line on the right wing boards, and hucked an innocuous shot on goal, which eluded Bulldogs netminder Kirill Kapustin. The 3-1 goal Grahme's second of the night and third in two games. The Bulldogs were able to pull within one midway through the second period of play, but West K was able to hold on for a 3-2 win.

With the victory, the Warriors will now increase their lead over Okotoks for 7th in the standings by three points, as the league pauses for the BCHL All-Star Weekend in Salmon Arm. The Warriors return to action on Friday, January 24th, when they welcome the Salmon Arm Silverbacks to RLP for Peachland Warriors Night!