They're next opponent is the Trail Smoke eaters as that's where the team will wrap up a 3 game road trip on Friday, November 15.

The previous night in Blackfalds The West Kelowna Warriors picked up their second win in as many games on Friday night, with a hard fought victory over the Blackfalds Bulldogs.

West Kelowna stormed out of the gate in the first period of play, vastly out-chancing the opposition, and outshooting them 15-5 in the opening 20 minutes. The Warriors struck first blood just before the halfway point of the opening frame, as the fourth line of Logan Flint, Caden Kemkaran-Humble, and Kelsen Podworny went to work in the attacking zone. After Podworny worked it to the front of the net, Flint fanned on his initial shot, but was able to dish across the goalmouth to Podworny, who made no mistake on the backhand, going roof off the back bar for his first career BC Hockey League goal.

After Blackfalds tied the game off some defensive zone sloppiness from the Warriors, West K's fourth line stormed back two and a half minutes later. Simon Hogue stretched a pass ahead to Logan Flint, who gained the Bulldogs' zone along the right wing boards, dropped in back for Podworny, who walked off the wall, into the right circle, and pumped a hard wrister from the faceoff dot past the blocker of Blackfalds goaltender Waylon Esche to reinstate the Warriors lead, and give Kelsen Podworny his second of the game, season and career.

Between the pipes, Dawson Labre was very good again, stopping 18 of 19 en route to his fifth victory of the year. Labre has also stopped 47 of the last 48 shots he's faced, dating back to Tuesday's win over Penticton.

____________________

Warriors Announce Roster Moves

The West Kelowna Warriors have added two new players to the roster, Head Coach and General Manager Simon Ferguson announced on Monday.

First, on the blueline, the Warriors added 2004 born defenseman Nathan Drapeau.

Drapeau is a proven presence on the backend, appearing in an astounding 240 games in the QMJHL, and even won a Memorial Cup in 2022 with the Saint John Sea Dogs. On the addition of Drapeau, Simon Ferguson said "Nathan brings experience and poise to our back end. He’s a Memorial Cup Champion who can quarterback our powerplay and play in all situations. He’s a highly-coveted player and we expect him to play a big role for us.”

Down the middle, West Kelowna has also signed 2004 born centreman Tyler Grahme.

Grahme, who's already committed to Dartmouth College, is another junior hockey veteran, bringing 128 games of experience from the NAHL and USHL. “Tyler has shown he can produce at the Junior level." Ferguson said of Grahme's addition. "We expect him to win faceoffs, play special teams, and produce offensively. We are excited to add him to our line up.”

The Warriors also announced on Monday that they have released forward Jack Pridham to the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League. The Warriors would like to thank Jack for his time in West Kelowna, and wish him nothing but the best in his hockey future.