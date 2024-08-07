The West Kelowna Warriors are proud to unveil the brand new video scoreclock in Royal LePage Place ahead of the 2024-25 BC Hockey League season.

The state-of-the-art video board will give Warriors fans some of the best presentation in the entire BCHL, as Royal LePage Place's new centrepiece offers four 120 square foot digital screens, along with attaching digital corner panels, that will help bring both the team's broadcast and in-arena entertainment to the next level.

On the installation of the new scoreclock, Warriors President Chris Laurie said "We are thrilled to see the new video scoreclock come to life! It will deliver a tremendous boost to the fan experience at home games, offering features such as instant replay and fan engagement/entertainment opportunities. We’d like to thank the City of West Kelowna for their partnership and support on this project. We can’t wait to share it with the residents of West Kelowna!"

You can get your first look at the scoreclock in action on Friday, September 27, when the Warriors host the Vernon Vipers for their 2024 Home Opener.