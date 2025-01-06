The Warriors returned to Royal LePage Place for their first home game of 2025 on Saturday for Lucky Section Night, and a strong second period was the difference for West K, as they topped the Spruce Grove Saints 5-2.

After trading chances in the early going, it was the Saints who opened the scoring five minutes into the first. Ryan Johnstone was able to wheel past Warriors defenseman Jack Farrell, cut to the front and let go a high shot, which was initially fought off by goaltender Bor Glavič's right elbow, but right there for the rebound on the other side of the net was Owen Leckelt. Although Glavič got a big chunk of it, Leckelt's shot had just enough on it to get into the back of the net. Spruce Grove would hold the 1-0 lead for the remainder of the period.

Early in the second, Carter Oakenfold was hauled down on a breakaway, leading to a Penalty Shot. Oakenfold entered the zone on the left before he worked back into the slot and release a lethal wrister past the blocker of Saints keeper Ryan De Kok to knot the game up at one a piece. Six minutes later, after an initial chance from Joey Macrina was turned aside, the rebound came to the high slot for Jack Farrell, who toe dragged his way to the top of the right faceoff circle, and ripped a lazer past the left elbow of De Kok to give West Kelowna their first lead of the game.

Before the end of the middle frame, good work on the forecheck from Warriors newcomer Ben Miller led to Elias Callgren dancing to the front of the net and depositing a backhander past the extended left pad of De Kok to make it 3-1 to end the second stanza. The Saints were able to pull within one in the third period, as Carson Lloyd scored a strange one from the high slot, hitting a pair of Warriors on the way through and arcing overtop of Glavič to make it 3-2. Spruce Grove's comeback, however, was not meant to be, as the West K added a pair of empty netters to skate away with a 5-2 win.

With the victory, West Kelowna leapfrogs Spruce Grove in the standings, as the Warriors move back into eighth in the Interior Conference.

West Kelowna continues their five game homestand next weekend, beginning on Friday, when the Okotoks Oilers come to town. Tickets are available at WestKelownaWarriors.CA