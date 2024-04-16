The National Hockey League’s Central Scouting department unveiled their Final Rankings ahead of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft which features a pair of West Kelowna Warriors in the likes of forwards Jack Pridham and Cal Hughes.

After each player cracked the Players to Watch List by Central Scouting in October and the Mid-Season rankings in January, both Pridham and Hughes find their way to the Final rankings, which features 10 BC Hockey Leaguers including the two Warriors forwards.

Pridham amassed 23 goals and 25 assists for 48 points while suiting up in each of the 54 games throughout the regular season while posting 5 goals and 7 points in 4 playoff games. The Stouffville, Ontario native and Boston University commit is ranked 65th on the final rankings, placing him as a projected 3rd round draft selection and is the highest rated BCHL player.



Hughes identically potted 23 goals over the course of a full 54-game regular season and added 19 assists for 42 points and has been strong in the playoffs as well with 3 goals and 8 points in 6 games in the postseason. A native of Westwood, Massachusetts and also a BU commit is ranked 99th in the final ranking which slots him as a 4th round selection and is the second highest rated player in the league behind Pridham.



Also making an appearance on the Final Rankings is Warriors commit Jack Sadowski, who checks in at 215th and is projected as a 7th round selection. The Arlington, Massachusetts native led the scoring in the USHS-Prep league, amassing 41 goals and 46 assists for 87 points in only 37 games played at Kimball Union Academy this season. Sadowski is a commit of the University of New Hampshire.



Pridham, Hughes and Sadowski by Nanaimo Clippers defenseman Matt Lahey (110), Brooks Bandits forward Logan Sawyer (114), Langley Rivermen defender Luke Ashton (123), Trail Smoke Eaters forward Chase Stefanek (166), Brooks Bandits forward Nathan Free (186), Penticton Vees forward Connor MacPherson (195), Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward JJ Monteiro (197) and Brooks Bandits defenseman Keith McInnis (213).



The Warriors look to keep their playoff hopes alive as they host the Cranbrook Bucks in Game 7 of their Interior Conference Quarter Final series. The winner-take-all matchup sees a 7:00 PM puck drop

