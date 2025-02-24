The Bucks, who have historically been a tough challenge for West K, brought a tight checking defensive style to town, and shut down the Warriors offence. They also got a quick start, as they fired six shots towards Edouard Gauthier before West Kelowna got a shot of their own. Following the initial onslaught on the shot clock from Cranbrook, the Warriors were able to turn it on through the second half of the opening frame, outshooting Cranbrook 12-9 through the opening 20 minutes.

The second period is where the problems arose for West Kelowna, as the Bucks got the puck, and seemingly didn't give it up for the whole period. The Bucks outshot the Warriors 16-4 in the middle frame, and opened the scoring as well. With Hudson Miller in the box for interference, the BCHL's leading goal scorer Rasmus Svartström took a shot from the right faceoff dot, which was kicked out by the right pad of Gauthier, but right there to knock home the rebound was Patrick Murphy, who notched his 17th of the season on the powerplay to give the visitors the lead. It would be all the Bucks would need, as goaltender Miles Roberts was perfect for Cranbrook, stopping all 29 shots for his second shutout of the season. On the other side, Edouard Gauthier was fantastic, stopping 31 of 32 in the loss.