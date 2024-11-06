In what can be described as easily their most complete game of the season, the Warriors played a full 60 minute game, limited high danger scoring chances to one or two, and scored goals. And it was done with fast, high-paced, urgent hockey, something that has been lacking in previous efforts. After a rather dominant first period of play from West Kelowna, the Warriors found themselves in a scoreless tie going into the second. Early in the middle frame, Jackson Kyrkostas, who was the Warriors' points leader going into Tuesday night's game, despite not scoring thus far, picked the puck up behind his own net, and went for an end-to-end rush, firing a shot from the right circle over the blocker of Will Ingemann to open the scoring, and finally get the dreaded monkey off Kyrkostas's back.

Five minutes later, on a Vees Powerplay, Jack Pridham showed great quickness on the forecheck, as he was able to find his way around the back of the net to the far corner, before he sent a gorgeous cross ice pass to Cal Hughes, who pumped a one timer from a sharp angle on the near side to beat Ingemann to lift the Warriors to a two goal lead. Dylan Krayer would also add an empty netter in the third.

Between the pipes, Dawson Labre made 29 saves for his first career BC Hockey League shutout. The Warriors were tremendous defensively in Tuesday's game, and did a great job limiting Penticton's in-close chances.

Following tonight's win, the Warriors head back to Alberta for the second time this season. On Friday, they're in Blackfalds to challenge the Bulldogs, and then it's down to Okotoks on Saturday to square off with the Oilers. You can catch the call of both games in Alberta this weekend with Joey Pitt on FloHockey & Mixlr.