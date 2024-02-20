The BC Hockey League Trade Deadline came and went on Monday afternoon, and the West Kelowna Warriors stayed put with their roster in terms of trades, but signed two new(-ish) faces, as well.

Quinlan Parry - Parry is no stranger to the Warriors, as he started the season with the club as an affiliate player, before being signed by the Chicoutimi Sagueneens of the QMJHL. After a few months in the Chicoutimi system, Parry returned to West Kelowna in another affiliate roll, and has gained enough favor with the Warriors coaching staff, that he'll be sticking around for the remainder of the season.

Tyler Pretty - With his signing in West K, Pretty is making his return to the BC Hockey League. The Abbotsford native spent his rookie season with the Chilliwack Chiefs, fighting for minutes with an incredibly stacked 23-24 Chiefs roster. To start the 24-25 campaign, the BC boy took his talents to the Alberta Junior Hockey League, where Pretty tallied 13 goals and 14 assists in 43 games with the Devon Xtreme.

Pretty will familiar with at least one face in the Warriors organization, as he spent his 2021-22 season with the U18 Fraser Valley Thunderbirds of the BCEHL. Their play-by-play broadcaster? Current Warriors broadcaster Joey Pitt!

The Warriors made no trades on the day of the deadline, and were rather quiet in the weeks leading up to it, as well. The lone exception was West K flipping Owen Thomas to Langley last week for future considerations.

Parry and Pretty will both look to crack the lineup this Saturday night, when the Warriors return to action for their lone game this weekend; a 7:00PM clash with the Blackfalds Bulldogs at RLP.