Mønnich Hagen, a product of Stavanger, Norway, is already committed to play Division I Hockey at Western Michigan University. Philip scored 6 goals and added 24 assists for 30 points in 30 games last season for the Stavanger Oilers of the Norway U20 league, and hopes to help bolster the Warriors blue line.

Mønnich Hagen will make his BC Hockey League debut tonight in Blackfalds, Alberta, as the Warriors battle the Bulldogs at the Eagle Builders Centre. Puckdrop is scheduled for just after 6:00PM PST, and you can catch all the action with Joey Pitt on FloHockey & AM 1150.