Along with the signings of goaltender Bor Glavic and forward Ben Miller, Warriors Head Coach and General Manager Simon Ferguson continues to build up the forward core for a big push in the second half, as the club announced two new signings today.

Jack Sadowski will be no stranger to at least one face in the Warriors dressing room... Sadowski played two years at Kimball Union Academy (USHS-Prep) alongside former and current-again teammate Sam LeDrew! In 70 games with Kimball, Sadowski scored 64 goals and added another 65 assists across two years in the US High School Prep League. Although he previously committed to the Warriors last Spring, Jack spent the first half of the 24/25 season in the USHL with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.

Forward Simon Wang was born in Tianjin, China, and grew up on Vancouver Island, playing Minor Hockey through the Saanich MHA. Wang has had a great Junior Hockey rookie season thus far in 24/25, as he's above a point per game in the Ontario Junior Hockey League(OJHL). In 35 games with the Lindsay Muskies, Wang scored 16 goals and added 22 helpers for 38 points, and he'll look to bring that point production to the BC Hockey League, and the West Kelowna Warriors.

Both Sadowski and Wang are expected to make their Warriors debut during the current homestand. On Friday, West K hosts the Okotoks Oilers, then on Sunday Afternoon, its the Blackfalds Bulldogs making their way to RLP for Hockey Day in West K.