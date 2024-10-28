The West Kelowna Warriors found themselves back in the win column on Friday night, as they overcame a 3-1 deficit with five unanswered goals, to defeat the high flying Sherwood Park Crusaders.

After finding themselves down 2-0 early, the Warriors got on the board as Owen Drury tipped a Jackson Kyrkostas point shot past Crusaders netminder James Venne to get on the board.

After Sherwood Park struck one more time at the end of the first, the Warriors quickly answered back to start the second, as Jack Pridham snuck behind the defense for a breakaway, snapping his 3rd of the year. Three minutes later, on a West Kelowna powerplay, Cal Hughes knocked home his team leading 6th of the season to tie the game at three.

About ten minutes later, Kyrkostas collected the puck behind the net, and fed out front to the Stillwater Sniper, Sam LeDrew ripped a shot from the top of the right faceoff circle, over the left shoulder of Venne to give the Warriors their first lead of the hockey game. West K would later get third period goals from Dylan Krayer (5th) and Pridham (4th), en route to a 6-3 victory. Despite not scoring in the game, Jackson Kyrkostas was outstanding, registering four assists in the win.

Between the pipes, Dawson Labre was sensational, stopping 32 of 35 Sherwood Park shots for his third victory of the season. Following the game, Labre simply said "It felt good to finally get a win."