The Warriors deserved more than they got as the Saints stole the extra point via the shootout at Royal LePage on Saturday night.

The Warriors will look at some missed chances as a whole on the night but stellar goaltending at both ends kept the game close for 70 minutes in a game that ultimately needed a shootout to be decided. The Warriors opened the scoring late in the first period with a shorthanded goal from Jackson Kyrkostas, who went post and in on what ended up being a partial 3-on-1 break for the Warriors. Warriors captain Simon Houge started the breakout initially looking for Sam LeDrew who after settling down the puck was able to return the puck to Houge who then found Kyrkostas for the opener with 1:17 to play in the 1st.

Dawson Labre was the busier of the two netminders tonight making 33 saves. And while he would be beaten by Cole Kronewitt partway through the middle frame. Saves on a 2-on-1 in the first and in overtime, just to name a few, gave his team a chance to win.

In the third, it was a cautious approach by both teams to start but the game opened up where again both Labre and Xander Micelli had the shine to keep their teams in it. Into overtime the Warriors had most of the chances. LeDrew, Grahme, Krayer and Kyrkostas all had chances to win it, with Kyrkostas having multiple chances that either were denied by Micelli or went just wide.

With nothing decided in overtime Stephen Kirkpatrick took the first shot of the shootout and would score the eventual winner as the Warriors went 0/3 in the shootout.

The Warriors end the weekend with back to back extra frame losses but pick up two points for their efforts. They’re back in action on Wednesday night back at RLP as the Cranbrook Bucks come to town.

Warriors surrender 3rd period lead, lose 3-2 in OT to Smokies

On a night where they certainly would've wanted a better outcome, the West Kelowna Warriors fell 3-2 in Overtime on home ice to the Trail Smoke Eaters.

After falling behind after a powerplay goal in the 1st period, the Warriors battled back in the 2nd, as Kelsen Podworny scored his 5th of the year to even the game up at one a piece.

Late in the second, it would be Logan Flint, pulling off a nice move in the slot, creating some open space for himself, and depositing his first BCHL goal past Teagan Kendrick to give the Warriors a 2-1 lead.

The lead would stand until the final three minutes of the third, when Aiden Castle was able to tap home a beautiful centering pass from Jack Zilliotto to tie the game at two, and force extra time.

Overtime went the same way it has all season for West K, as they just couldn't find a winner of their own in the extra frame. After Elias Callgren rang one off the post, the Smokies rushed back into the Warriors zone 3-on-1. Christian Kim centred for Jason Stefanek, who deked out Jack Lisson, and notched the OT winner. With the win, Trail now improves to 4-1 on the season against their opponents from the central Okanagan.