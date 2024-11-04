After a rather successful trip to Alberta the previous weekend, the West Kelowna Warriors returned to home ice this weekend for a pair of games, first against the league leading Brooks Bandits, and then a Vernon Vipers team that was nipping at their feet in the standings.

Friday vs. Brooks

It was Happy Gilmore Night at Royal Lepage Place when the Bandits came to town, but the Warriors were never able to find their "Happy Place", as they found themselves down 3-0 less than six minutes into the hockey game. After Brooks added a fourth goal in the second period, that spelled the end of the night for Dawson Labre, who allowed 4 on 15 shots. He would be replaced by Jack Lisson, who made his BCHL debut in relief, stopping all nine shots he faced. The Warriors would break the shutout bid of Brooks goaltender Johnny Hicks in the dying seconds of the third period, as a Jack Farrell shot ricocheted off the goalie's pad, off a defender, and into the back of the net. Special teams struggled again for West Kelowna in this one, as the powerplay went 0/5, while the penalty kill went 2/3.

Saturday vs. Vernon

The game started. The game was over. The Vernon Vipers came out of the chute ready to play, and caught the Warriors in an all too familiar slow start, and peppered Jack Lisson. The visitors managed to find the back of the net four times in the first period of play, putting the boys from West K behind an insurmountable 8-ball.

Early in the second period, on a Warriors powerplay, Jackson Kyrkostas was able to send a pass from the high slot to the top of the left faceoff circle for Sam LeDrew, who ripped one into the top corner for his 8th of the season. Unfortunately for the fans in attendance at RLP, that was all the offence that West Kelowna could muster, as they fell 6-1 to Vernon.

With the loss to Vernon, as well as victories for Okotoks and Spruce Grove on Saturday night, the Warriors now fall to 10th in the BCHL's Interior conference. West Kelowna has one more chance to leave a positive impression on the home fan base, as they'll welcome the Penticton Vees to RLP on Tuesday night, before they head back to Alberta next weekend.