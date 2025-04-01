The West Kelowna Warriors and Brooks Bandits are set to begin their opening round series of the 2025 Rogers BCHL Playoffs this weekend.

The second seeded Bandits will have home ice advantage for the series, hosting the first two games of the series at Centennial Regional Arena in Central Alberta this weekend, before the series shifts back to West Kelowna for Games 3 & 4 at Royal LePage Place. Fans in attendance at RLP for Game 3 will receive souvenir "Towel Power" Playoff Towels upon entry to RLP.

The series shifts back to Brooks for Game 5, before returning to West Kelowna for Game 6. Should the series require a seventh game, it would take place on Tuesday, April 15th in Brooks.

FULL SCHEDULE:

GAME 1: FRIDAY, APRIL 4TH - 6:00PM PST PUCKDROP - CENTENNIAL REGIONAL ARENA, BROOKS, AB.

GAME 2: SATURDAY, APRIL 5TH - 6:00PM PST PUCKDROP - CENTENNIAL REGIONAL ARENA, BROOKS, AB.

GAME 3: TUESDAY, APRIL 8TH - 7:00 PM PST PUCKDROP - ROYAL LEPAGE PLACE, WEST KELOWNA, BC

GAME 4: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 9TH - 7:00 PM PST PUCKDROP - ROYAL LEPAGE PLACE, WEST KELOWNA, BC

GAME 5*: FRIDAY, APRIL 11TH - 6:00PM PST PUCKDROP - CENTENNIAL REGIONAL ARENA, BROOKS, AB.

GAME 6*: SUNDAY, APRIL 13TH - 5:00 PM PST PUCKDROP - ROYAL LEPAGE PLACE, WEST KELOWNA, BC

GAME 7*: TUESDAY, APRIL 15TH - 6:00PM PST PUCKDROP - CENTENNIAL REGIONAL ARENA, BROOKS, AB.

(*if necessary)

Games 1, 2, 5, and 7 will all be available to stream with the Voice of your Warriors Joey Pitt on FloHockey, as well as the radio broadcast of the game on AM1150 and am1150.ca.