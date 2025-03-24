The West Kelowna Warriors finished their final Alberta road trip of the regular season with an emphatic 7-2 statement win over the lowly Blackfalds Bulldogs.

West Kelowna saw goals from six different scorers, as Ben Miller, Jackson Kyrkostas, Jack Farrell, Joey Macrina, Sam LeDrew and Axel Lofgren (x2) all found the back of the net for the Warriors, while Bor Glavic made 19 saves on 21 shots for his eighth win of the season.

The Warriors came out of the gate flying, as Ben Miller opened the scoring 18 seconds into the game, and the Warriors never looked back, as they found themselves up 4-0 after 20 minutes, and 6-2 after 40.

The Warriors return home to BC to finish off the regular season next weekend, as they're in Salmon Arm on Friday to battle the Silverbacks, before they return home for Fan Appreciation Night against the Trail Smoke Eaters on Saturday, March 29 at Royal LePage Place.