For the first time in franchise history, the West Kelowna Warriors have a brand new playoff opponent as they will square off against the Cranbrook Bucks in the 1st round of the BC Hockey League Playoffs.

The Warriors, who finished in 2nd place in the Interior Conference standings, will see the Bucks, who slotted into the 7th spot in the Interior, for the first time in postseason play beginning on Friday, April 5th at Royal LePage Place.

Cranbrook held the edge in the season series against West Kelowna, pulling out four wins in six games but the Warriors come into their final game of the regular season, and playoffs, feeling good having collected points in 11 straight games. The Bucks faltered to conclude their season and have lost four consecutive contests.

Here is the full schedule for the Warriors Interior Conference Quarter Finals series against the Bucks:

Game #1: Friday, April 5th @ Royal LePage Place (7:00 PM)

Game #2: Saturday, April 6th @ Royal LePage Place (7:00 PM)

Game #3: Tuesday, April 9th @ Western Financial Place (6:00 PM PST)

Game #4: Wednesday, April 10th @ Western Financial Place (6:00 PM PST)

*Game #5: Friday, April 12th @ Royal LePage Place (7:00 PM)

*Game #6: Sunday, April 14th @ Western Financial Place (3:00 PM PST)

*Game #7: Tuesday, April 16th @ Royal LePage Place (7:00 PM)

*-If Necessary

Playoff tickets are set to go on sale on Tuesday, April 2nd at 3:00 PM. Fans are encouraged to buy tickets early to avoid game day lineups. Tickets can be purchased on the Warriors website as well as in-person at the Warriors Office, located at 2768 Warriors Place, as well as at the Box Office ahead of the opening puck drop.

The Warriors (32-10-11-0) will conclude their regular season schedule with a trip to the South Okanagan and facing off against the Penticton Vees (38-9-3-3) on Sunday afternoon at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Puck drop is slated for 2:00 PM with the game being broadcasted live on AM 1150 as well as streamed online on FloHockey.